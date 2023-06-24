scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldTechnology

'This is the moment' to invest in India, Modi tells US biz

By Agency News Desk

<br>The Prime Minister said on Friday that this was the clear message from the technology handshake event at the White House earlier in the day in which he and President Joe Biden met leading CEOs from the US and India, which included Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, OpenAI’s Sam Alt (of ChatGPT fame), FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas on the American side, and Reliance’s Mukesh Ambani and Mahindra’s Anand Mahindra.

The event sent a clear message to the companies, the businesses, the manufacturers, the innovators of both countries, and that message is: "This is the moment. This is the moment. The governments of India and America have done the groundwork for you all. You know, like you plough the field, we’ve done that. And whatever else is needed further we will keep doing it for you all. However, it is now your responsibility to wholeheartedly play, wholeheartedly thrive."

"And the one that plays is the one that thrives," he added.

Modi was addressing attendees at an event organised at the iconic Kennedy Centre here by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, an advocacy group promoting ties between the two countries.

On the stage with Modi were Secretary of State Antony Blinken — their second meeting after the US State Department lunch for the visiting leader — and John Chambers, who is chairman of the USISPF and Chairman emeritus of Cisco.

Modi pressed on with the hard sell, telling business leaders in the audience that they should not let go of this opportunity.

"I assure you that you will find a better environment in India. The ease of doing business is a commitment of our government," he said to them.

The Prime Minister presented India as a reliable and trusted economic power and player, detailing how it came to the aid of the world during the worst crisis faced by the world in a century — the Covid-19 epidemic.

"When the world needed medicines India enhanced its production and sent medicines to more than 150 countries," he said, and added, "When the world needed coronavirus vaccines, India increased its production and sent vaccines to more than 100 countries."

In conclusion, Modi said, "I, once again, invite you all to move forward together in this development journey of India. And I had once said this in my speech from the Red Fort, and I said. That this is the time. And this is the right time."

–IANS<br>yrj/khz/

<br>

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Nepal to focus on digital economy: PM
Next article
IAEA, Russia's Rosatom discuss nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia in new consultations
This May Also Interest You
Technology

IAEA, Russia's Rosatom discuss nuclear safety at Zaporizhzhia in new consultations

Technology

Nepal to focus on digital economy: PM

Sports

Sr Women's National Football C'ship: Tamil Nadu, Odisha storm into semi-finals

Sports

Global Chess League: Anand and Carlsen headline Day 2

Sports

Women's Ashes: Annabel Sutherland announces herself with record-breaking ton

News

Goa CM co-chairs 54th IFFI, says overall preparation reviewed

News

Jennifer Coolidge binged on pizza during lockdown, thinking 'we all are going to die'

Sports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: India lose 4-8 to Japan, crash out of tournament

Sports

India's top players to battle for honours in Taekwondo Premier League

Sports

FC Goa complete signing of forward Boris Singh

Sports

63,000 Odisha schools join global #Letsmove campaign

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Berrington's century, bowlers help Scotland thrash UAE by 111 runs

Sports

Women's Pro Golf Tour: Amateur Vidhatri Urs wins ninth leg

News

Vishal Bhardwaj bags Bronze at Cannes Lions for music in 'Fursat'

News

'Lust Stories 2' director Sujoy Ghosh reveals why he loves format of thrillers

News

Tom Cruise refused to kick co-star Pom Klementieff for 'MI 7' scene

News

Sunny Hinduja gets 'Aspirants' spin-off series, 'Sandeep Bhaiya'

News

Armaan Malik, OAFF release 'Stripped Down Version' of 'Tabaahi'

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US