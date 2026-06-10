Peddi Crosses ₹200 Crore In Just 6 Days, Box Office Run Continues Strong

Peddi continued its box office run on Tuesday by collecting approximately ₹12.50 crore across India. The film recorded a drop of around 20 per cent compared to Monday’s earnings, which is considered a normal weekday trend for a major Telugu release. With this latest addition, the film’s total collection in India has reached approximately ₹210 crore gross within six days of release.

The film crossed the ₹200 crore mark on its sixth day, making it one of the notable performers at the box office this year. While collections declined in the Telugu states by nearly 25 per cent compared to Monday, the overall nationwide drop remained lower because the Hindi dubbed version saw some improvement due to discount ticket offers on Tuesday.

The day wise box office collections of Peddi in India are as follows:

Thursday: ₹80.00 crore

Friday: ₹30.25 crore

Saturday: ₹33.75 crore

Sunday: ₹38.25 crore

Monday: ₹15.25 crore

Tuesday: ₹12.50 crore

Total: ₹210.00 crore

The film continues to perform best in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which remain its strongest markets. Among these regions, the coastal districts have delivered particularly impressive numbers. Trade reports indicate that weekday collections in some coastal areas are outperforming several previous blockbuster releases. This strong regional support has played a major role in the film’s overall success so far.

Outside the Telugu states, the performance has been mixed. Karnataka has contributed reasonable numbers, while collections in other regions have been comparatively lower. The Hindi dubbed version has not generated the level of response that many expected, limiting the film’s reach in northern markets.

Another factor being discussed is the film’s production cost. While the producers reportedly recovered their investment through distribution deals, some distributors may face challenges in recovering their costs, especially in overseas territories. The film’s long term profitability will depend on how it performs in the coming weeks.

The territorial breakdown of Peddi’s collections in India is as follows:

AP/TS: ₹163.50 crore

Nizam: ₹66.25 crore

Ceded: ₹23.25 crore

Andhra: ₹74.00 crore

Karnataka: ₹22.75 crore

Tamil Nadu and Kerala: ₹4.00 crore

Rest of India: ₹19.75 crore

India Total: ₹210.00 crore

With a strong foundation in its home market and a total of ₹210 crore already collected, Peddi has established itself as a major box office performer. The focus now shifts to how well it can sustain collections during the coming weeks.