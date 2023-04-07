Airport Fashion: Fans love Kiara Advani’s no-makeup look

Beauty Kiara Advani returned to Mumbai on Thursday after completing the Kashmir schedule of their upcoming romantic film, Satyaprem Ki Katha.

She made a style statement in denim, a cardigan, and boots. Fans loved her look and praised her on social media. A paparazzo account shared a video of Kiara Advani from the airport. It shows Kiara walking toward the parking lot with a smile on her face.

A fan commented on the video, ‘She really doesn’t wear makeup or puts bare minimum when it’s not required at a casual spotting is liye glow karti hai (that’s why she glows).” Another wrote, “She is the only actress who doesn’t need makeup.” One more commented, “She always looking gorgeous.” A fan also called her “The prettiest”. “She is giving so many cute expressions”, read a comment.