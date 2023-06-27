Akshay Oberoi undergoes shocking fitness transformation

As the spy universe is taking over Bollywood, all eyes are on ‘Fighter’, one of the most anticipated movies. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer, Fighter, also stars Akshay Oberoi, who will be playing the role of an air force pilot. Along with the mental preparation to get into the character, Akshay is also working out extensively to have that chiseled body to suit the part.

Instead of going the conventional way of training with a trainer, Akshay took this opportunity to undergo this look transformation for his role as an Air Force pilot by training himself. The results the actor has achieved are astounding within 3 months of prepping for the role.

Speaking of this, Akshay said, “I have been working out extensively before and during the filming of the movie. The idea was to build up muscles with intense training which I personally trained myself for. The role required me to have my broader body frame to look right for the role of an Air Force pilot. I’m playing the role of an air force officer and his physical appearance has to compliment the character and hence I took it upon myself to undergo this transformation as it was a necessity. I went through rigorous training for months ahead.”

The film is highly anticipated with a marvellous star cast and directed by Siddharth Anand who recently gave Bollywood one of the biggest films ever, Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Apart from this Akshay will soon be starting working on a brand new season of Broken News 2, Laal Rang 2 and is anticipating the release of his film Varchasva.