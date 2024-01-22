HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt flaunts her sea green saree while Ranbir Kapoor opts for dhoti for Ram Mandir ceremony at Ayodhya

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also landed in Ayodhya for opening ceremony of Ram Mandir

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor_pic courtesy Instagram

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal landed in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony. The couples were joined by Rohit Shetty, Madhuri Dixit, her husband Dr Shriram Nene and Ayushmann Khurrana at the ceremony.

A video was shared online that showed Alia, Ranbir, Katrina and Vicky, along with the others, getting a grand welcome. They were greeted with roses. The video was shared just a few hours after the stars were seen at the Mumbai airport.

Ranbir Kapoor opted for a dhoti-kurta for the travel. He also added a shawl to his look. On the other hand, Alia looked prettiest in a simple sea-green-coloured saree.

