Alia Bhatt looks unrecognisable in her latest photoshoot; Netizens says don’t photoshop a person so much that they aren’t recognisable

Alia Bhatt, who was most recently seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone on Netflix, graced the cover page of Vogue Thailand

By Shweta Ghadashi
Alia Bhatt, who was most recently seen in her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone on Netflix, graced the cover page of Vogue Thailand recently, but the actress looks completely unrecognisable in the pictures and the inernational fashion magazine has been slammed for editing her face.

Alia’s pictures were shared where netizens said that the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani looks like every other Bollywood actress, but not herself in the Vogue Thailand photoshoot. One comment read, “That font and colorchoices is very hard to read and she’s unrecognizable. Would not know who this person is. Besides the photoshop, this is also quite a dead eye look. Not a great cover.”

Alia.” Inputs from another user, “Why she look different.”Another added, “At least don’t photoshop a person so much that they aren’t recognisable.” Another comment on the aforementioned post read, “You don’t look like Alia.”

Img. SourceVogue Thailand
