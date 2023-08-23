scorecardresearch
Ananya Panday flaunts her mini white dress and promotes her upcoming film Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana are promoting their upcoming film Dream Girl 2 in full force

By Pooja Tiwari
Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana
Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana pic courtesy instagram

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana are promoting their upcoming film Dream Girl 2 in full force. The duo was posed for the shutterbugs. Ananya Panday looked ravishing in a white corset mini dress.

Ananya’s white mini dress features broad shoulder straps embroidered with lace trims, a wide plunging neckline adorned with a ruffle design, gathered details on the bust, a ribbon tie on the front, a corseted bodice, a pleated flared mini-length skirt, embroidered lace on the hem, a mini length showing off her legs, and a figure-hugging fitting.

While Ayushmann Khurrana looks hunk in his outfit. Ananya was also pictured smiling as the paparazzi called her Dream Girl.

