scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli

Celebrity fitness secrets have always grabbed attention and many are eager to know how they manage, Madhurima Tuli shared her fitness mantra.

By News Bureau
Follow the path to fitness that suits you: 'Kumkum Bhagya' star Madhurima Tuli
Madhurima Tuli _ pic courtesy instagram

Celebrity fitness secrets have always grabbed attention and many are eager to know how these stars manage to look so good along with their extremely busy schedules. Recently, actress Madhurima Tuli shared her fitness mantra.

She said: “I would just like to tell my fans that as soon as you start feeling not so good about yourself, you need to start working on your health. Fitness comes in various ways and there’s no one size fits all rule.”

Madhurima shared that she is not a gym person and prefers to do yoga or walk for an hour also works for her. She also suggested other ways to keep oneself physically fit.

“I hate going to the gym so I find other ways to keep fit. If you’re not a gym person like me, you can do yoga, find time to go jogging or walking for an hour, or dance if you love doing that but enjoy your fitness routine. I think that’s what will keep you in shape and also make you feel good inside and out,” she added.

Madhurima Tuli rose to fame with her character Tanu in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’.

After working as a model for a few brands, she was seen as a supporting actor in the Telugu thriller ‘Homam’.

‘Baby’ and ‘Tehran’ are some of her Bollywood projects.

Pic. Sourcemadhurimatuli
Previous article
Asian 20km Race Walking C'ships: Akshdeep clinches gold; Vikash, Paramjeet qualify for Paris Olympics
Next article
Kareena Kapoor: Today no big or small, only good actors
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Pankaj Advani beats Brijesh Damani to retain Asian Billiards title

Sports

Chelsea legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink conducts coaching clinic in Mumbai's Dharavi

Technology

Scientists detect 1st evidence of volcanic activity on Venus

News

Kareena Kapoor: Today no big or small, only good actors

Sports

Asian 20km Race Walking C'ships: Akshdeep clinches gold; Vikash, Paramjeet qualify for Paris Olympics

Sports

Football: Bengaluru to host 2023 SAFF Championship in June-July

News

Bhumi Pednekar refers to her co-star as 'jethani, here's why

News

Rahul Jain's new song 'Wo Din' will be all about love, friendship

Sports

2nd ODI: We didn't apply ourselves with the bat, says Rohit after India's 10-wicket thrashing

News

Liam Neeson reveals why he said no to playing James Bond because of his partner

Sports

2nd ODI: Starc's five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Travis Head power Australia to series-levelling win (ld)

News

Shalin Bhanot talks about playing a demon in 'Bekaboo'

Sports

APRC Asian Rally: India's Gaurav Gill aces Indian leg; Karna Kadur finishes third

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat, Manisha enter pre-quarters; Lovlina starts campaign on Monday

Sports

2nd ODI: Starc's five-fer, fifties from Marsh, Head power Australia to series-levelling victory

News

Willem Dafoe is open to return as Green Goblin in 'Spider-Man' universe

News

Ashutosh Rana reveals why Rajkummar Rao asked to be slapped

Sports

Women's World Boxing C'Ship: Nikhat Zareen outclasses Algerian pugilist to reach pre-quarters

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US