scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship

Been married for over a decade now, Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh have redefined relationship goals and their social media reflect the same.

By Agency News Desk
Genelia Deshmukh reveals the key to a successful relationship
Actor Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia

Having been married for over a decade now, star couple Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh have redefined relationship goals and their social media reflect the same. The actress, whose latest release is ‘Trial Period’, has shared the key to a successful relationship. 

It was on the sets of ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam’ in 2002, when Riteish and Genelia met. After dating for almost nine years, they got married in 2012. The two welcomed their first child, a son named Riaan in 2014 and their second bundle of joy Rahyl in 2016.

Talking about them setting a new mark when it comes to relationships, Genelia shared the key: “Communication and respect is the key to a successful relationship.”

Genelia and Riteish are ardent social media users. They keep engaging fans with their reels and posts.

But is social media validation important for Genelia?

“No, I don’t think social media validation matters to me but I think if used correctly it can be a good tool for your PR, various deliverables,” said the actress, who has worked in movies such as ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na’, ‘Masti’ and ‘Force’.

Her latest release is ‘Trial Period’ by Aleya Sen. It also stars Manav Kaul, Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chadha, Swaroopa Ghosh, Barun Chanda, and Zidane Braz.

It is a family drama that follows the journey of a single mother Ana, played by Genelia, whose world turns upside down when her inquisitive son demands a father on a trial period of 30 days.

I think it’s really special when you are approached for a script and honestly, I feel it is great for an actor to liked it also actually otherwise you are constantly contemplating, you have few thoughts you don’t know if it’s right or wrong but when the clarity comes from you as to reading the script and liking it, it makes a big difference. I am glad that Aleya felt that I was the person for the film.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, presented by Jio Studios, a Chrome Pictures production, produced by Hemant Bhandari, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Aleya Sen, ‘Trial Period’ released on July 21 on JioCinema.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sony Project Q device operating on Android in leaked video
Next article
Exhibitors: Two exercises in futility
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Time for a revamp: BCCI's approach should center around fresh blood post WTC disappointment

News

Amitabh Bachchan says ‘work, medical restrictions kept him away’ from ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ panel at San Diego Comic Con

News

'Oppenheimer' bucks global numbers, leaves 'Barbie' far behind in the box office

Technology

New variant of AsyncRAT malware 'HotRat' spreading via free, pirated software

News

'Oppenheimer' Bhagavad Gita reading sex scene angers Indians: 'This is a Direct Assault on Religious Beliefs'

News

Shweta Tripathi cried on first day in make-up of an acid attack survivor for 'Kaalkoot'

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Sweden register 2-1 win over South Africa

Fashion & Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gets a 'signed shirt' as gift from Lionel Messi

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'If England win in Manchester, they'll win at The Oval', says Michael Vaughan

News

Keanu Reeves reunites with Dogstar, releasing new single, embarking on new tour

News

Rock band Creed makes comeback teasing new show

News

Rishi Sunak's family 'votes' for 'Barbie'; UK PM shares pic from theatre

Technology

Microsoft to replace Windows Mail, Calendar apps with new Outlook app

Sports

Korea Open 2023: Satwik-Chirag beat world No. 1 duo to clich men's doubles title (ld)

News

Mohit Dagga reveals mantra to good parenting

Technology

Apple Watch saves trail runner's life after fall: Report

Technology

Spotify plans to hike price of premium plan by $1 in US: Report

Sports

Satwik-Chirag clinch Korea Open 2023 men's doubles title

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US