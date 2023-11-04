scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare pre-wedding celebrations begin

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and her fiance Nupur.

By Agency News Desk
Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare pre-wedding celebrations begin _ pic courtesy news agency
Ira Khan, Nupur Shikhare pre-wedding celebrations begin _ pic courtesy news agency

The pre-wedding festivities are at full swing for Bollywood star Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira and her fiance Nupur. Ira is all set to get married to the love of her life on January 3, 2024. The bride-to-be took to her Instagram and dropped a bunch of pictures from her kelvan ceremony.

For the occasion, Ira wore a pink lehariya saree with a traditional Maharashtrian-style nose ring. Nupur opted for a kurta and black denims.

Along with a picture of the couple, this was followed by several pictures with their friends such asMithila Palkar and Zayn Marie Khan were shared. Ira’s mother Reena Dutta joined them in a red saree.

Sharing the photos, Ira ditched a caption and just added happy emojis.

Ira and Nupur got engaged last year. They hosted an engagement party for their family and friends in Mumbai later.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Tough to digest the fact…' Hardik Pandya pens emotional note after being ruled out of World Cup
Next article
Men’s ODI WC: Will keep trying to run between the wickets and value every run like we do, says Ryan Cook
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US