scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Kajol's Sunday advice: 'Be happy, eat lots!'

Actress Kajol has shared some tips for having a happy Sunday which also includes eating lots of food, she shared a selfie sitting on a chair.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood actress Kajol has shared some tips for having a happy Sunday which also includes eating lots of food. Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a selfie sitting on a chair. She has her sunglasses placed on her forehead and in the backdrop, several buildings can be seen from a height.

“Happy Sunday u awesome 14 million people. Be well. Be happy and eat lots! #lovemysundays #homeandliving #sundayvibes,” she wrote as the caption.

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in ‘The Good Wife’, an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in jail.

The show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Fahmaan Khan was in Maths class in school when he decided to become an actor
Next article
BTS to release soundtrack for animated TV series
This May Also Interest You
Fashion n Lifestyle

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari look stylish on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Technology

Pixel phone users randomly getting free cash from Google

Technology

Funding in Indian startups plunges 75% in Q1 2023, no new unicorn in 3 months

Sports

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants name Arpit Guleria as replacement for Mayank Yadav

News

Abhishek Malik of 'Kumkum Bhagya' gifts luxurious car to his wife

Sports

CCI Classic Billiards: Gilchrist, Hall impress in opening matches; Haria fires break of 391

News

Bob Odenkirk strikes off starring in Marvel movie: Don't think I'm built for that world

News

Rupali Ganguly: 'It took me twenty-two years to be where I am today'

News

With 'Next Goal Wins,' Taika Waititi tells story of a sport he knows nothing of

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Captaincy isn't something that's ever plagued KL Rahul, says Jonty Rhodes

Technology

Just 11.3% women use payment apps on smartphones in India: Report

Technology

Google to shut its G Suite app Currents

Health & Lifestyle

High stress may raise risk of cognitive problems post age 45: Study

Technology

US fines supplements retailer $600K for 'review hijacking' on Amazon

News

Akshay Kumar responds to Nagaland Minister's tweet about punctuality

News

Ayushmann Khurrana to embark on an eight-city US tour in July

News

Udit Narayan all set to perform on 'Faltu'

Health & Lifestyle

Did you know a good night sleep may keep asthma at bay

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US