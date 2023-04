Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, who always manage to steal attention with their red-carpet presence, mesmerized fans again with their arrival at the star-studded night.

The actress looked ravishing in a red shimmery lehenga while the Pataudi Nawab looked handsome in a white kurta pajama with a Nehru jacket.

On other hand, Karisma Kapoor was also spotted at the event. Karisma was in a brown saree paired with a sheer black cape.

Bebo and Saif looked absolutely stunning and gave major royal couple vibes, and they looked so engrossed with each other and posing for the shutterbugs that they almost forgot to call Karisma along with them, and this was strongly noticed by the netizens, who are criticising Kareena and Saif for being so self-absorbed and ignorant towards Karisma