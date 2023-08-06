scorecardresearch
Katrina Kaif posts love-filled pics with hubby Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a few romantic moments spent with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal.

By Agency News Desk
Katrina Kaif | Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has shared a few romantic moments spent with her actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. Katrina took to her Instagram stories on a lazy Sunday, where the star couple could be seen spending some quality time in the sea-facing balcony of their Mumbai residence.

The actress posted two pictures. The first has Vicky looking at the view with Katrina pointing at him with the caption “Hi”.The other image showcases a mushy romantic moment between the two.

In both the images, the two were seen casually dressed. While Vicky wore a sleeveless black T-shit paired with a baseball cap, Katrina is seen in a plain white T-shirt.

She also posted a photograph of the view and captioned it “Home”.

Incidentally, Katrina does not share much about her personal life on social media.

Katrina and Vicky got married in December 2021 in a guarded wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the third instalment of the ‘Tiger’ franchise. She also has ‘Merry Christmas’ with Vijay Sethupathi, which will hit the theatres on December 15.

Vicky will be next seen in ‘Sam Bahadur’, which is scheduled to release on December 1.

Entertainment Today

