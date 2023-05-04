Priyanka Chopra arrives with Nick Jonas in white gown looking like a mermaid; Sam Heughan kisses her nose

It was a pink carpet premiere for Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan-starrer Love Again last night. The romantic drama also has a ‘small and hilarious’ cameo by Priyanka’s singer husband Nick Jonas, who was by her side at the New York premiere.

Priyanka Chopra literally has no time to rest. As soon as wrapped the promotions of her web series Citadel, she made an appearance at the Met Gala, and now, it’s the time to promote Love Again.

Priyanka is seen wearing a white gown and looking a like mermaid from the another world. Nick Jonas accompanied her in grey suit. They are just couple goals.

Her co-star Sam Heughan looked handsome in his all-black suit. One photo showed Sam giving her a kiss on the nose as she pouted.