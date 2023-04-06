Salman Khan breaks the internet with his shirtless photo

Salman Khan is currently busy with his upcoming movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which has surprised his fans with a shirtless picture. In the picture In the image, the actor can be seen posing under a ray of sunlight while relaxing on a sofa. Not to miss his toned body, making his fans go crazy in the comments section of his post.

He captioned his picture, ‘May look like it but definitely not chilling’ and it went viral in no time. Some of the comments from his fans read, ‘Bodybuilding icon of India’, ‘Kisi ki Najar na lage’, ‘The Bhai is Tabahi’ and ‘Abb bolo ki yeh nakli body hai beta it’s original’.