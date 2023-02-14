Guess what was Shah Rukh Khan’s first Valentine’s Day gift to Gauri

When a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan what his first Valentine’s Day gift was to his wife, Gauri, he replied: “If I remember correctly – it’s been, what, 34 years now? – a pair of pink plastic earrings I think.” The love story of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan is the stuff of Bollywood romantic films. They met as youngsters in Delhi, long before Shah Rukh Khan became a global superstar. Following a six-year engagement, they married in 1991.

Engaging with his fans on social media on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, SRK shared that he is a big fan of Hollywood star Sharon Stone. He called her the “most gorgeous and intelligent woman”.

A fan on Tuesday shared a video of Sharon coming up to SRK and doing namaste to him. The user asked him about the moment. SRK replied: “Sharon may not know but I am her biggest fan. She is the most gorgeous and intelligent woman!!!”

When a user asked him about working with Rajkumar Hirani for ‘Dunki’, SRK replied: “Raju Sir is a dream come true to work with. Learnt so much from him and his film making. I am truly fortunate and he is too much fun.”

He went on to call Amitabh Bachchan “the only legend”, when asked to describe him. He also shared that he is waiting to watch Hrithik Roshan’s upcoming film ‘Fighter’.