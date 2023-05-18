scorecardresearch
Urvashi Rautela gets mistaken for Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival red carpet

Actress Urvashi Rautela was mistaken for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival by the French paparazzi present there.

Actress Urvashi Rautela was mistaken for Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai at the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival by the French paparazzi present there.

A video has been doing the rounds on social media, where the shutterbugs were heard calling Urvashi as Aishwarya at the prestigious event.

The clip shows Urvashi sporting an orange layered floor-sweeping gown as she walked the red carpet at the screening of the film ‘Kaibutsu’ on Wednesday. She was seen greeting people and blew kisses, someone from the crowd shouted ‘Aishwarya’ and Urvashi turned around and smiled.

A fan of Aishwarya shared the video on Twitter featuring Urvashi and captioned it: “Aishwarya’s popularity will always be unmatched. Every Indian girl at global events is called Aishwarya…”

Former beauty queen and actress Aishwarya is expected to walk the Cannes 2023 red carpet.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi: Shubman lends his voice to Spider-Man's Indian avatar
