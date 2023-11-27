scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodFashion and Lifestyle

Vicky Kaushal plays ‘Banda’ from ‘Sam Bahadur’ to do sets in gym

By Agency News Desk
Vicky Kaushal plays ‘Banda’ from ‘Sam Bahadur’ to do sets in gym
Vicky Kaushal _ news agency pic

National crush Vicky Kaushal, whose playlist is usually full of Punjabi music, has revealed that currently the song “Banda” from his upcoming film “Sam Bahadur” is on loop and doing sets in the gym.

Asked Vicky what’s the latest song he is jamming to, to which ‘Sam Bahadur’ director Meghna Gulzar gave an instant reply before the actor could say anything.

“‘Banda. I won’t let you say anything else. Even if you try thinking about a song but I would keep repeating this,” said the acclaimed filmmaker with a laugh.

Vicky then shared: “It’s Banda. Currently, for real it is ‘Banda’. Humaari film ka gaana hai. But genuinely not saying for the promotion of the film. But I am literally listening to that song in the gym on loop and doing sets.”

The star then said it’s currently his favourite and revealed the reason why.

“It’s an inspiring song and currently that is my favourite,” he said.

‘Sam Bahadur’ is a biographical war drama film based on the life of India’s first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. It also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw led the Indian Army from the front leading to Bangladesh’s liberation.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sanjana Sanghi: He (Pankaj Tripathi) has taken care of me like my father
Next article
Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui kisses Samarth Jurel at Orry’s party
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US