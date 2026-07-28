Wamiqa Gabbi Chops Off Her Hair And The Internet Cannot Stop Talking

Wamiqa Gabbi has surprised her fans with a completely new hairstyle that has quickly become one of the most talked about celebrity makeovers on social media. The actress decided to cut off her long hair and go for a stylish pixie haircut, leaving fans amazed by her bold decision. Soon after she shared the transformation on Instagram, people flooded the comments section with compliments, and many even compared her fresh new look to Hollywood star Zendaya.

In the video shared on Instagram, Wamiqa is seen sitting at a salon as she thinks about whether she should go ahead with such a major haircut. The video captures her hesitation before she finally agrees to the big change. Moments later, she is seen smiling with confidence as she reveals her new pixie hairstyle. Her excitement is clearly visible as she happily shows off her fresh look. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Cheers to letting go.”

The makeover quickly became a hot topic on social media, with many fans saying that Wamiqa looked similar to global fashion icon Zendaya. One user even called her the “Bollywood ki Zendaya,” and many others agreed with the comparison. Fans appreciated how confidently she carried the short hairstyle and praised her for trying something different. Several users also described the haircut as stylish, refreshing, and perfect for her personality.

Among those who reacted to the transformation was Wamiqa’s Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be seen alongside her in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. He praised her bold decision by commenting, “Yeh sirf tu hee kar sakti thi Gabs.” His reaction was appreciated by fans and added to the excitement surrounding the actress’s new look.

Wamiqa Gabbi was last seen in the romantic comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. Apart from this, the actress has several upcoming projects in her lineup. While celebrities often experiment with their appearance for films or personal reasons, Wamiqa’s latest makeover has shown that a simple change in hairstyle can create a huge buzz online. Her confident attitude and willingness to embrace a completely different look have made this transformation one of the most discussed celebrity style moments on social media.