Zendaya Turns Heads With Stunning Black Gown At Spider Man Brand New Day Premiere

Zendaya once again grabbed attention with her fashion choice as she arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of Spider Man: Brand New Day. The actress walked the red carpet wearing a black satin corset gown by Ashi Studio that featured a dramatic flowing train. Her latest appearance became one of the biggest highlights of the premiere, adding another memorable look to her promotional tour for the Marvel film. Fans and fashion lovers praised the outfit for its unique design and elegant style, with many saying Zendaya once again proved why she is considered one of the biggest fashion icons in Hollywood.

Speaking to Variety during the premiere, Zendaya’s longtime stylist Law Roach shared the inspiration behind the outfit. He explained that the design was meant to represent Spider Man in a creative and artistic way rather than in an obvious manner. He said, “It’s kind of an abstract way to present the spider. You know, in our mind, it’s like this metamorphosis of this woman into this thing. And the jewelry is Boucheron.” His comments gave fans a better understanding of the thought process behind the striking red carpet appearance.

Roach also looked back at another standout moment from the promotional tour. Although he said he “can’t pick a favorite” outfit, he mentioned Zendaya’s archival spiderweb dress from John Galliano’s 1997 Circus collection, which she wore during the London premiere in June. That look was widely appreciated for connecting fashion with the Spider Man theme while celebrating a classic design from the fashion world.

When asked about plans for the upcoming Dune: Part Three press tour, Roach did not reveal many details. However, he assured fans that exciting fashion moments are on the way, saying, “’Dune’ is a bit away, but it’s gonna be great. I’m excited.”

Zendaya at "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Los Angeles Premiere. pic.twitter.com/fF67VIzBB7 — ˚ʚ♡ɞ˚ (@metgalacrave) July 28, 2026

Zendaya also made headlines last month for choosing a completely different style during a Spider Man: Brand New Day fan event in Paris. Instead of wearing a luxury designer outfit, she appeared in a vintage Spider Man T shirt that Roach bought on eBay for $34.99. After the event, he shared the listing on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Style doesn’t always have to cost a fortune.” The simple outfit received praise from fans and showed that memorable fashion does not always depend on expensive clothing.

In Spider Man: Brand New Day, Zendaya stars alongside her husband Tom Holland. The film follows Peter Parker as he tries to rebuild his life in a world where his friends and family no longer remember him. The cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Liza Colón Zayas and Tramell Tillman, with Destin Daniel Cretton directing the film. Spider Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in theatres on July 31.