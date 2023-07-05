Bollywood-themed games you haven’t heard of

Bollywood is no doubt one of the biggest film industries in the world. The film industry is known to release a variety of movies yearly, ranging from 1500 to 2000 films. The Bollywood magic has now gone from just inspiring movies to inspiring video games.

If you’re a gamer who’s also a fan of Bollywood, this article is for you. We have listed six captivating Bollywood-themed games that you may have never heard of.

Bollywood Roulette

Based on the European version of the wheel game, Bollywood Roulette is one of many Evolution gambling games. It is played on a 37-pocket wheel. All you have to do in the game is guess where the ball will land and bet on it. If the ball lands on your predicted area, you win.

Bollywood Roulette was released in 2021 by Evolution Gaming, in partnership with Betway. It is a live casino game that is streamed from Evolution Gaming’s Maltese studio. What makes it different from the regular European Roulette game is the Hindi language used. The live dealer speaks in Hindi and you can also chat freely with the host and other players in Hindi.

Bollywood Wannabe

Released in 2013, Bollywood Wannabe is a Windows video game with a Rhythm action theme. Produced by Chrysaor Development Studio, the game requires you to take the role of a director of a low-budget Bollywood movie. Your characters have to dance through scenes.

There’s a chart at the bottom of the screen used to control your dance moves. You’ll also have to keep your focus while you dance as many obstacles and enemies will be on your way. There’ll be elephants, cars, and many other things.

The game has excellent twists and amazing visuals. It’s certain to keep you grooving as catchy Indie soundtracks are played during the game. It also has different modes – easy, normal, hard, and extreme.

Singham Returns: Takedown

Inspired by the 2014 blockbuster movie “Singham Returns”, this racing-themed game was created by Roosh Interactive. The movie was produced by Rohit Shetty Production & Ajay Devgn Films. It follows the story of macho officer Bajirao Singham who returns to chase the notorious bad eggs in the city of Mumbai.

Singham Returns: Takedown is an adrenaline-pumping action-packed mobile game that features many of the chasing scenes and stunts in the movie. The multiplayer feature makes it possible for you to compete with your friends.

The game also allows you to purchase new cars and upgrade performance. You can earn bonus scores when you complete mid-air stunts. Players with higher scores dominate more turfs in the game.

Baahubali: The Game

Developed by Moonfrog, ‘Baahubali: The Game’ was inspired by one of Bollywood’s most popular movie series of all time. It is a real-time strategy game that requires you to make many decisions. You are given charge of an empire and tasked with a mission to expand and conquer other regions.

Players of this game must build powerful armies for battles. You’ll also have to fortify your empire to resist attacks from enemies. You have to decide on the best type of structures to build as this is essential to completing your mission.

This game is also a multiplayer game, which means you get to compete with others. It features iconic characters from the Baahubali films. The game is available for both Android and iOS devices.

Mumbai Gullies

Created by GameEon Studios, Mumbai Gullies is an open-world adventure game scheduled for release in 2023. The company first announced the game during the Indian Game Developer Conference in 2020.

Set in the city of Mumbai, the game will require you to take on the role of a street thug. You’ll have to navigate the dark underworld of the city. Mumbai Gullies promises to explore various themes, such as corruption, crime, and survival. You will have to partake in street fights and heists and complete many missions in the game.

Mumbai Gullies will be released for Windows PC through Steam. The exciting trailer of the game is already available on the Steam platform.

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Developed by Nodding Heads Games, ‘Raji: An Ancient Epic’ is an action and adventure game released in August 2020. The game is available for Microsoft Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

In this award-winning game, you take the role of Raji, a young girl chosen by the gods to stand against demons and save the human race. Raji has to save her younger brother and fight against the demon king, Mahabalasura.

The game takes inspiration from Hindu mythology and epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata. It was made available for mobile devices in 2023 by Netflix.