De De Pyaar De 2 Movie Review | A Witty, Warm Rom-Com

De De Pyaar De 2 arrives with a delightfully self-aware charm, brimming with wit, warmth, and a surprising emotional maturity for a mainstream romantic comedy. The dialogues sparkle—clever, timely, and often deliciously referential. From playful nods to Ajay Devgn’s real-life connection with Kajol to cheeky throwbacks to Shaitaan, co-starring Devgn and R. Madhavan, the script uses its self-referential humour not as gimmickry but as an invitation into its own cinematic playground. Even the generational banter carries an intelligence that feels refreshing, sharp, and rooted in relatable social commentary.

Rakul Preet Singh is perfectly cast, blending youthful buoyancy with a convincing emotional arc. But it’s R. Madhavan who brings unexpected depth—his performance layered with shades of warmth, ego, insecurity, and reluctant vulnerability. His character, wrapped in claims of being “educated,” “modern,” and “progressive,” becomes a brilliant satirical reflection of the urban parent who embraces liberalism in theory but collapses into competitive discomfort when confronted with an unconventional reality. Their “progressiveness” becomes a subtle, recurring joke, one the film handles with admirable finesse.

Following the events of De De Pyaar De (2019) Ashish (Ajay Devgn), a 52-year-old NRI, meets the parents of his 28-year-old girlfriend Ayesha (Rakul Preet Singh), hoping for their approval. But when her father Rakesh/Rajji (R. Madhavan) realises Ashish is equally older as him, a comic rivalry erupts. Their “progressive” façade quickly cracks, leading the Khuranas to bring in a younger suitor Aditya (Meezaan Jafri) to break the couple apart.

The pre-interval portion is arresting—smartly written, paced with confidence, and filled with moments that tread the delicate line between humour and heartfelt sincerity. There’s even a nostalgic flicker reminiscent of Blame It on Rio (1984), not in imitation but in vibe—an echo that adds a gentle international flavour to the emotional conflict.

The second half does slip momentarily, particularly with a loud, somewhat misfitted song. It’s energetic, yes, but also a reminder that Bollywood still struggles to craft fresh, memorable Hindi dance beats. Meezaan Jafri’s entry, introduced in a style evocative of Devgn’s own early career, rekindles the rhythm. His references by Ashish’s friend Ronak (Jaaved Jaaferi) lead to some of the film’s subtle humour, including a delightful father–son dance cameo studded with references—a cheeky nod to Boogie Woogie. These touches give the narrative a lightness that complements its emotional backbone rather than undermining it.

Ajay Devgn anchors De De Pyaar De 2 with a beautifully restrained performance. This is not the swaggering hero of the past, but a man navigating the anxieties of age, acceptance, and vulnerability with nuance and grace. His chemistry with Rakul feels more lived-in this time—less about spark, more about sincerity. Together with Madhavan’s textured role, the trio holds the emotional weight of the film with confidence. Not to forget Jaaved Jaaferi as Ronak who brings an effortless comic flair to his character, delivering sharp one-liners and warm, scene-stealing moments that add both levity and charm to the narrative.

For all its small indulgences, De De Pyaar De 2 succeeds remarkably well. It is funny without being frivolous, emotional without being heavy-handed, and self-aware without being smug. Its humour is affectionate, its commentary pointed yet warm, and its storytelling consistently engaging. The film knows exactly what it wants to be—and it delivers that with charm, confidence, and heart.

De De Pyaar De 2 is a thoroughly enjoyable complete family entertainer sequel with wit, warmth, and soul.

Movie: De De Pyar De 2

Directed by: Anshul Sharma

Cast: Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jaaved Jaaferi, Meezaan Jafri, Gautami Kapoor, Ishita Dutta

Theatrical Release Date: 14 November 2025

Running Time: 2hrs 27mins