Main Vaapas Aaunga Review | A Moving Tale of Love & Longing

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga is a film that feels refreshingly different in today’s cinematic landscape. Set against the backdrop of Partition, it is less interested in politics and more invested in the emotional scars left behind by one of the darkest chapters in the subcontinent’s history. At its core, this is a retro romance shaped by love, longing and the enduring pull of what was lost.

There is an unmistakable old-world charm to the film. The song Kiss Miss Yaara captures this beautifully with its retro flavour and lyrics, setting the tone for a story that values emotion over spectacle. While the audience can largely anticipate the emotional destination of the narrative, the film remains engaging because of how Imtiaz Ali chooses to tell it. The strength of both the screenplay and direction lies in making the journey matter more than the outcome.

The film is ultimately about longing. Naseeruddin Shah’s character embodies this beautifully, carrying an emotional ache that refuses to fade despite the passage of time. There are moments that evoke memories of Ikkis, particularly in the way the film touches upon the human side of the India-Pakistan relationship. References to Sargodha and the warmth shown beyond national boundaries become some of the film’s most touching moments.

The performances are anchored by Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, both of whom deliver remarkable work. Naseeruddin brings warmth, vulnerability and quiet pain to his role, while Diljit once again proves how effortlessly he can communicate emotion. Long after the film ends, it is these two performances that stay with the audience. Vedang Raina and Sharvari perform well, but their characters are given comparatively limited scope to leave a lasting impact.

One of the film’s biggest strengths is its restraint. The background score is used sparingly and effectively, with acoustic instrumentation adding emotional depth whenever required. Equally impressive is the sound design. The chirping of crickets, distant birds and even the howling of dogs during night sequences create an immersive atmosphere that often says more than background music ever could.

The cinematography consistently complements the film’s mood. A close-up shot of wheels of a railway engine stands out among several memorable visual moments, while the lighting across many sequences deserves special praise. The screenplay also subtly references contemporary issues surrounding commitment, creating an interesting contrast between modern relationships and the enduring love at the centre of the story.

What deserves appreciation is the sensitivity with which Imtiaz Ali handles difficult material. The horrors of Partition are present throughout, yet the film avoids sensationalism and excessive melodrama. Several emotionally charged moments are communicated with restraint, making them all the more effective.

Having said so, Main Vaapas Aaunga is not a conventional entertainer, and that may also be its biggest challenge. Audiences looking for fast-paced drama and commercial highs may find its measured approach difficult to embrace. Its appeal is likely to remain limited to viewers who appreciate thoughtful, emotionally driven cinema.

For those willing to invest in its world, however, Main Vaapas Aaunga offers a sincere and moving experience. It is an unusual interfaith romance that uses the tragedy of Partition to tell a deeply human story about love, longing and the connections that survive even when time, distance and history stand in the way.

Movie: Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by: Imtiaz Ali

Featuring: Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Danish Pandor, Banita Sandhu

Music by: A. R. Rahman

Theatrical Release Date: 12 June 2026

Run Time: 2hrs 47mins