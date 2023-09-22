scorecardresearch
6 years of ‘Newton’: Rajkummar Rao says meaningful stories travel beyond space, time

By Agency News Desk

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is known for ‘Shahid’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Stree’, and many others, is celebrating the 6th anniversary of his critically acclaimed film ‘Newton’. The actor said that the film cements his faith that meaningful storytelling transcends the boundaries of time and place.

The film, which was directed by Amit V. Masurkar, left a lasting impact on audiences and critics alike.

Talking about the film, Rajkummar said: “When I look back at the incredible journey of ‘Newton’ and see how it still resonates with audiences today, it’s a deeply humbling experience and motivates me to play more critically acclaimed roles. It reminds me that meaningful storytelling has the power to connect across time and place, and I’m incredibly proud to have been a part of it.”

In the film, Rajkummar Rao essayed the role of a government clerk named Nutan Kumar, who is determined to conduct a fair and free election. His portrayal of Newton earned him widespread acclaim and several awards, including the National Film Award for Best Actor.

Following his power-packed performance as Paana Tipu in ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, Rajkummar Rao is now gearing up for a diverse array of projects. The actor has ‘Stree 2’, ‘Sri’, and ‘Mr. and Mrs. Mahi’ in the pipeline.

