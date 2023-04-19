scorecardresearch
Aayush Sharma’s upcoming action entertainer titled ‘RUSLAAN’

Aayush Sharma's upcoming masala action entertainer has been titled 'Ruslaan'.

Aayush Sharma's upcoming action entertainer titled 'RUSLAAN'
Aayush Sharma in Katyayan Shivpuri's RUSLAAN first look

The makers shared a motion poster for the film now titled Ruslaan.

Currently in post-production, the masala action entertainer with unmatched swag and stylised action has wrapped its shoot. After revealing the first glimpse in the film with a short teaser earlier last year on Aayush Sharma’s birthday, the actor has now revealed the name of the film.

Before unveiling the motion poster, Aayush Sharma took to his social media last night to share a video hinting at the big reveal of the title. The motion poster unfolds the suave and svelte look of Aayush Sharma in and as Ruslaan, along with drawing attention to the two most important aspects of his character’s life- guitar and guns.

Produced by KK Radhamohan, under the banner of Srisathyasai Arts, Ruslaan stars Aayush Sharma as the lead, co-starring debutante Sushrii Mishraa, along with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. Directed by Katyayan Shivpuri, the film is slated for release in 2023.

