Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero: 'Hanuman ji'

Actress Adah Sharma, who will be next seen in an international project playing a female superhero, has talked about her favourite superhero. When asked Adah about it, she said: “Hanumaji’s valour combined with his humility, his strength and one pointed devotion, his focus, knowledge! He was a musician par excellence. He has the power to take up any form… From a tiny fly to a mountain size golden body.”

“He is my Superhero! ” said the actress, who is reprising the role of Bhavana Reddy in the recently released Commando series.

Adah had recently shared a video doing silambam while reciting the Hanuman chalisa which went viral online. Also her most popular scene in ‘1920’, which marked her debut, had the Hanuman chalisa being recited.

The actress was appreciated for her role in ‘The Kerala Story’. The film did very well at the box-office. She is currently riding high on its success.

The film tells the story of a converted Muslim woman Fatima Ba, who narrates her ordeal of how she once wanted to become a nurse but was abducted from her home and manipulated by religious vanguards, turned into an ISIS terrorist and landed in Afghanistan jail.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film also stars Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani.