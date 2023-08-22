scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero: 'Hanuman ji'

Adah Sharma, who will be next seen in an international project playing a female superhero, has talked about her favourite superhero.

By Agency News Desk
Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero 'Hanuman ji'
Adah Sharma reveals her favourite superhero 'Hanuman ji'

Actress Adah Sharma, who will be next seen in an international project playing a female superhero, has talked about her favourite superhero. When asked Adah about it, she said: “Hanumaji’s valour combined with his humility, his strength and one pointed devotion, his focus, knowledge! He was a musician par excellence. He has the power to take up any form… From a tiny fly to a mountain size golden body.”

“He is my Superhero! ” said the actress, who is reprising the role of Bhavana Reddy in the recently released Commando series.

Adah had recently shared a video doing silambam while reciting the Hanuman chalisa which went viral online. Also her most popular scene in ‘1920’, which marked her debut, had the Hanuman chalisa being recited.

The actress was appreciated for her role in ‘The Kerala Story’. The film did very well at the box-office. She is currently riding high on its success.

The film tells the story of a converted Muslim woman Fatima Ba, who narrates her ordeal of how she once wanted to become a nurse but was abducted from her home and manipulated by religious vanguards, turned into an ISIS terrorist and landed in Afghanistan jail.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film also stars Yogita Bihani and Sonia Balani.

7
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo felt sidelined in industry due to his conservative views
Next article
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire
This May Also Interest You
News

Seerat Kapoor roped in for 'BhamaKalapam 2'

Health & Lifestyle

US fines Teva, Glenmark $255 mn over drug price-fixing charges

Sports

Ajaz Patel, Tim Seifert in New Zealand A squad for Australia tour

News

Big B considers Abhishek as his 'friend': We both are very frank with each other

Sports

Kejriwal congratulates Praggnanandhaa for reaching Chess World Cup Final

News

Rihanna reportedly welcomes second baby with A$AP Rocky

Technology

X kills headlines from links to articles as Musk tells journos to publish directly

Fashion n Lifestyle

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary flaunts her hot look in swimsuit; Fans call these pictures are on fire

News

'Hercules' star Kevin Sorbo felt sidelined in industry due to his conservative views

News

Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky seen with bruised eye

News

Idina Menzel almost gave up singing due to bullying as a child

News

Saiyami Kher impresses Sachin Tendulkar with her 'Ghoomer' style bowling

Technology

Softbank-owned chip design company Arm set for year’s biggest IPO

Sports

Fowler, Morikawa and Schauffele to headline 2023 ZoZo Championship

News

Madhuri Dixit Nene adopted Redo after shoot of 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun', reveals Big B

Health & Lifestyle

India logs 23 new Covid cases

News

'KBC 15': Big B says he is 'too afraid' of police

News

Ravi Dubey opens up about his 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' character

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US