Adarsh Gourav: Witnessing Reema Kagti's passion for filmmaking was awe-inspiring

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav has nothing but admiration for filmmaker Reema Kagti, as they collaborated on the project ‘Superman of Malegaon’.

The filmmaker’s intelligence, wit, and unwavering leadership left an indelible impression on the actor.

Adarsh said: “Working with Reema on ‘Malegaon’ has been an incredible journey. Her intelligence, wit, and strong leadership have been both inspiring and infectious. Witnessing her unwavering passion for filmmaking was truly awe-inspiring. It’s an experience I’ll cherish forever.”

‘Superman of Malegaon’ offers a unique glimpse into the vibrant world of the Malegaon film industry, with Adarsh leading the cast.

Adarsh recently garnered massive acclaim for his role as Chota Ganchi in the popular web series ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ by Raj and DK.

Both audiences and critics alike lauded his portrayal, solidifying his status as a rising star in the industry.

In addition to ‘Malegaon’, Adarsh is currently immersed in his next Hollywood venture, a prequel to one of the most successful franchises, ‘Aliens’.

His versatility and dedication continue to elevate him to new heights in the global film landscape.

–IANS

dc/prw