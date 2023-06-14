Aditya Roy Kapur starts shooting for 'Metro... In Dino' with emotional sequence

Aditya Roy Kapur, who will be soon seen in the streaming release ‘The Night Manager Part 2’, has started shooting for his next film ‘Metro… In Dino’ at Mumbai’s Film City in the Goregaon area. ‘Metro… In Dino’, which also stars Sara Ali Khan, is being directed by Anurag Basu, who is known for films like Gangster’, ‘Barfi’, ‘Murder’, ‘Jagga Jasoos’ and ‘Ludo’. The film marks another collaboration between Anurag and music composer Pritam.

While the movie is an ensemble drama, as per sources, the director will first focus on the track of Aditya and Sara Ali Khan’s characters. Aditya will be collaborating with Anurag Basu post the success of Ludo.

A source revealed, “Aditya began with an emotional sequence. Anurag has lined up the most challenging scenes at the start, with Sara expected to join the project later this week.”

The Film City stint will be a week-long affair, following which Aditya will dive into the promotions of ‘The Night Manager Part 2’. The actor wants to finish it before starting another project because it is a consuming role.