scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Amitabh Bachchan rings in 81st birthday at midnight with fans outside Jalsa

Fans gathered in large numbers in front of his home Jalsa in Juhu here at midnight to ring in megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday on Wednesday

By Agency News Desk
Amitabh Bachchan rings in 81st birthday at midnight with fans outside Jalsa _ pic courtesy news agency
Amitabh Bachchan rings in 81st birthday at midnight with fans outside Jalsa _ pic courtesy news agency

Fans gathered in large numbers in front of his home Jalsa in Juhu here at midnight to ring in megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday on Wednesday. Big B lovingly calls his fans his extended family, and came out and celebrated his birthday with them.

A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani, shows that Amitabh stepped outside barefoot and stood at the podium, which he religiously does to greet his fans on Sunday.

In the clip, he is seen with folded hands, thanking fans for their wishes. He then waved to his fans with a bright smile. The thespian was dressed in powder pink and mint-coloured printed jacket. He paired it witha pair of grey track pants. He also wore a colorful bandana cap and wore eyeglasses.

To celebrate the cine icon’s birthday, fans were seen wearing t-shirts with his photo, holding banners of iconic characters and dressed in costumes of the roles he has portrayed.

On the work front, Big B will be seen next in ‘Ganapath’, helmed by Vikas Bahl. The film also stars Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

He will also be seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. Amitabh will also feature in Rajanikanth-starrer ‘Thalaivar 170’.

8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men's ODI WC: 'What if he's carrying any niggle or anything?', Waqar Younis on Shaheen Afridi's poor outing
Next article
US judge tosses out $32.5 mn verdict against Google in Sonos case
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US