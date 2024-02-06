HomeBollywoodNews

Anshuman Jha pushes 'Lakadbaggha-2' shoot owing to his wife's pregnancy

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actor Anhsuman Jha has postponed the shooting of the second installment of ‘Lakadbaggha-2’ for a month owing to his wife Sierra’s pregnancy.

The sequel will now go on the floor in June instead of April.

The film will be shot in Indonesia but a month and more later now.

Anshuman is going on a nine week paternity leave to be with his wife before, during and after delivery, he said: “Listening to my heart here. I want to prioritise being with Sierra at this time. Being with her through these last six weeks and for at least a month after delivery feels like the right thing to do.”

He added: “Originally I was to return in two weeks but it’s an important moment in our lives and being by her side takes precedence over all else.”

The sequel to the film written by famed writer Sourav Ghosh.

‘Lakadbaggha’ released in 2023. It also stars Ridhi Dogra, Paresh Pahuja and Milind Soman. It is Part-1 of the Animal-Lover-Vigilante Universe.

–IANS

dc/svn

