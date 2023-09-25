Asmit Pathare’s ‘Two Way Street’ begins its Oscars 2024 journey.

‘Two Way Street’, an 18-minute short film starring Gagan Dev Riar and Joy Sengupta is having its Oscar qualifying run in Los Angeles. The film is a Semi-Finalist at the Best of India Short Film Festival which is the official festival for Shorts TV – the world’s largest catalogue of high-quality short films. It has been hand-picked to be qualified for the Academy Awards. The one-of-a-kind public screening event for the film is being held at the prestigious Lumiere Cinema in Beverly Hills, California, USA from the 22nd to the 28th of September, 2023.

Director Asmit Pathare had this to say about the film, “We have been advancing with every step. Initially, we won the Best Director at Pune Short Film Festival which had films from all over Maharashtra. Then we won the V Shantaram Award at the South Asian Short Film Festival that had films from all over South Asia. And now, we are qualified to compete globally at the highest level. The final result does not matter. This journey has been hardly believable.”

Producer Dr. Raj Khaware adds, “This is one of the many initiatives that we intend to take as Content Engineers to take Indian stories to all the Global platforms. Our film has been receiving accolades in the theatrical screening happening in the US and we are elated with the overwhelming feedback and response that we are receiving!”

The film is written by Annie Zaidi who has earlier been a recipient of the JCB Prize for Literature and the prestigious Nine Dots Prize. It stars Joy Sengupta who won Best Actor at Kolkata Shorts International Film Festival & Gagan Dev Riar who plays the main protagonist in the web series Scam2.

The film has been an Official Selection at the prestigious International Documentary & Short Film Festival, Kerala. It was one of the four shots to be invited to be part of the Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards in Canada. Two Way Street is part of an anthology of four short films produced by Dr Raj Khaware and co-produced by Saurabh Varma Utpaal Acharya, and Shivraj Khaware.