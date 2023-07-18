scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ayushmann Khurrana: Electric vehicles could affect a really positive change for the world!

Ayushmann Khurrana feels electric vehicles is the future of transportation as the world has started focussing on protecting the environment.

By Editorial Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana: Electric vehicles could affect a really positive change for the world!
Ayushmann Khurrana

Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana feels electric vehicles is the future of transportation as the world has started focussing on protecting the environment. He says, “We are living at a time where we will have to make a conscious choice to switch to sustainable ways of living. I’m glad that authorities are focussing and encouraging people to switch to electric vehicles. We all need to think about this option seriously because the time is critical for all of us to look at means to protect our environment.”

Ayushmann adds, “We have to consciously look at using cars more efficiently and electric vehicles could affect a really positive change for the world at large. I think urban transportation will evolve fairly quickly to embrace electric vehicles, provided the infrastructure is there to support this transformation. I constantly read that plans are being made on this front.”

Ayushmann feels the switch to electric vehicles will be inevitable. He says, “People are being more conscious about the way they live their lives and it is an inevitable reality that everyone will look to preserve the planet so that it stays habitable for future generations. We are all aware of how our actions can aid the environment and I think we are in the age of electric cars being embraced by many.”

On the work front, Ayushmann is set to release the sequel of his blockbuster film Dream Girl on August 25.

Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ronaldo talks up Saudi football despite heavy defeat to Celta Vigo
Next article
PV Sindhu announces Muhammad Hafiz Hashim as her new coach
This May Also Interest You
News

Meet ‘Keya Dhawan’ in ‘Heart of Stone’

News

Gigi Hadid let off after being held for possessing marijuana

Sports

PV Sindhu announces Muhammad Hafiz Hashim as her new coach

Sports

Ronaldo talks up Saudi football despite heavy defeat to Celta Vigo

News

Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone’ character poster released

News

Migration: When adventure calls, answer. Trailer released

News

Sharad Malhotra embraces the dark side in ‘Honey Trap’

News

Himesh Reshammiya returns as judge for new season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

Sports

1st Test, Day 3: Saud Shakeel's unbeaten 208 put Pakistan in commanding position against Sri Lanka

News

‘Bawaal’ receives request to be dubbed in Japanese

Technology

Engaged with 100 global suppliers to build chip, display fabs in India: Vedanta

Sports

Bajrang, Vinesh get direct entry into Asian Games; other wrestlers may move court !

Technology

Can’t confirm or deny whether object on Australian shores is part of PSLV: ISRO

News

Zoe Saldana speaks about Nicole Kidman's 'freaky' acting method

News

Gajraj Rao says 'Trial Period' reminds him of Sai Paranjape's storytelling 

News

Tom Cruise urges AMPTP to hear out Hollywood strikers' concerns

Technology

Virgin Galactic to launch 2nd commercial flight on August 10

News

New 'Haunted Mansion' trailer mixes gothic horror decor with family friendly comedy

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US