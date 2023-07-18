Ayushmann Khurrana: Electric vehicles could affect a really positive change for the world!

Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana feels electric vehicles is the future of transportation as the world has started focussing on protecting the environment. He says, “We are living at a time where we will have to make a conscious choice to switch to sustainable ways of living. I’m glad that authorities are focussing and encouraging people to switch to electric vehicles. We all need to think about this option seriously because the time is critical for all of us to look at means to protect our environment.”

Ayushmann adds, “We have to consciously look at using cars more efficiently and electric vehicles could affect a really positive change for the world at large. I think urban transportation will evolve fairly quickly to embrace electric vehicles, provided the infrastructure is there to support this transformation. I constantly read that plans are being made on this front.”

Ayushmann feels the switch to electric vehicles will be inevitable. He says, “People are being more conscious about the way they live their lives and it is an inevitable reality that everyone will look to preserve the planet so that it stays habitable for future generations. We are all aware of how our actions can aid the environment and I think we are in the age of electric cars being embraced by many.”

On the work front, Ayushmann is set to release the sequel of his blockbuster film Dream Girl on August 25.