Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the wokest actors of our country. Will you agree?

Thought-leader and actor Ayushmann Khurrana, with his unblemished credibility, is the top choice for the coveted BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) category! He is also the brand ambassador of some of country’s top banking companies. Ayushmann Khurrana is widely recognised as the most trusted celebrity in India today.

With his brave choices of films, has tried to shape today’s India. Ayushmann is one of the wokest actors of our country and is celebrated globally. He has been voted as one of the most influential people of the world by TIME Magazine and is also UNICEF’s National Ambassador for India.

“The one thing my parents always tried to drill in me is that winning people’s trust is the hardest thing ever and once you win it, it is my responsibility to never break that trust. As actors, we depend on the trust of people to engage with our films. So, it is deeply humbling if people have put their faith in my craft and my intent for cinema in India,” says Ayushmann.

No actor from his generation has this gamut of BFSI brands to their credit – a clear signal of his massive truth-worthiness and credibility amongst Indians.

“It is also a huge responsibility to not let people down and I’m thankful to the audiences that they have always tried to cheer me on in my pursuit towards disruption in story-telling. The equity I have today, is because my brand of cinema has worked with people. They have been kind enough to accept the newness that I was trying to experiment with and give them a theatrical experience like never before,” he says.

Throughout his successful film career, Ayushmann has taken on the roles of everyday heroes in super hit movies like Badhai Ho, Dream Girl, Bala, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Vicky Donor and has thus, become the face of India’s bourgeoning middle class and it’s aspirations.

His genuine connection with the audience through his hit cinema has contributed to making Ayushmann a household name in India, admired and trusted by millions.