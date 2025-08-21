RAJINIKANTH’S “COOLIE” SPARKS CONTROVERSY! Makers challenge CBFC’s ‘A’ certificate a week after release

Superstar Rajinikanth’s action thriller Coolie, which hit theatres on August 14, 2025, has landed in legal waters after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awarded the film an A certificate. The film’s producers are now challenging the decision in court, claiming it unfairly restricts audience access.

Why Is the Coolie Team Challenging the CBFC’s Rating?

According to Times Now, producers Sun Pictures have filed a petition in the Madras High Court, arguing that Coolie’s action scenes are comparable to blockbuster films like KGF and Beast—both of which received U/A certificates. They assert that the A certificate limits the film’s reach and potential revenue.

Earlier, Justice TV Thamilselvi admitted the petition. However, CBFC countered by stating that Sun TV Network Limited had declined to make necessary cuts to meet U/A guidelines and had willingly accepted the A certificate at the time of certification.

Additional Solicitor General Sundaresan informed the court, “They made an endorsement saying that we don’t want any cuts. They accepted the A certificate.” The CBFC has now requested time until August 25 to file a counter-affidavit.

About the Film: Revenge and Action at Its Core

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie tells the story of Devaraj aka Deva, a former union leader who re-emerges after 30 years to seek revenge for the death of his friend. He takes on Simon Xavier, a dangerous smuggling kingpin with a shared dark past.

The film features a stellar cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in a special cameo.

What’s Next for Rajinikanth?

The superstar is now filming Jailer 2 with Nelson Dilipkumar. Rumors also suggest a potential collaboration with Kamal Haasan in a future Lokesh Kanagaraj project—pending official confirmation.