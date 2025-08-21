SABA AZAD and SONI RAZDAN’S MUSICAL DRAMA! “Songs of Paradise” motion poster revealed with OTT release date

Saba Azad and Soni Razdan will star in the highly-awaited musical drama Songs of Paradise. The producers released a motion poster on social media today, alongside the announcement that the film will be out on Amazon Prime Video on August 29.

Both Saba and Soni posted the motion poster on Instagram with the caption: “From the whispers of Kashmir, emerges an unforgettable voice. #SongsOfParadiseOnPrime, Aug 29.”

The news was greeted with enthusiasm by fans, who filled the comments section with heart emojis.

A Tale of Two Time Periods and One Iconic Voice

Songs of Paradise captures the life and legacy of a great singer, Noor Begum, played by Saba Azad and Soni Razdan in two parallel timelines. The film is based on the life of Padma Shri awardee Raj Begum, the first woman to sing on Radio Kashmir.

Director and writer Danish Renzu said in an official press release: “Songs of Paradise is a touching tribute to Raj Begum. It is an emotionally charged tale based on her music, legacy, and her courage during a period when women were bounded by emotional and cultural barriers.”

An Ensemble Cast and Rich Cultural Heritage

The movie also features Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, and Lillete Dubey, giving it a richer narrative. Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment opined, “It is a timeless tale of a champion and torchbearer for artists from the culturally rich land of Kashmir.”

On the Personal Front

Saba Azad has been dating actor Hrithik Roshan since 2022. The two went Instagram official in October of the same year, when Hrithik posted a romantic picture from their London holiday.