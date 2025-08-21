VIVEK AGNIHOTRI BREAKS SILENCE! Says remark on Maharashtrian food was just a joke

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri recently sparked a social media controversy after making remarks about Maharashtrian food during an appearance on Curly Tales’ YouTube show with his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi. His comments were perceived as dismissive of the cuisine’s simplicity, leading to online backlash.

“Gareebo Ka Khana”: Pallavi Recalls His Initial Reaction

During the conversation, Pallavi Joshi shared that in the early days of their marriage, Vivek didn’t appreciate the traditional meals she cooked.

“He used to think, ‘Yeh kya tum log gareebo ka khana khaate ho (What kind of poor people food do you guys eat)’,” she revealed. Over time, however, he came to value the health benefits and simplicity of Maharashtrian thalis.

Vivek Responds: “I Said It in Jest”

In response to the criticism, Agnihotri appeared on The Raunac Podcast, claiming his remarks were made “in jest” and were taken out of context. “People picked up the first half of my statement. They edited it to make it look controversial,” he explained, adding that he now prefers the simple meals he once found unfamiliar.

From Culture Shock to Culinary Appreciation

The filmmaker explained that his comments stemmed from a cultural difference.

“There’s no salt, you have to add it. Marathi kadhi is light and healthy, unlike the rich, spicy food I grew up with in Delhi,” he said.

Upcoming Film: The Bengal Files

Vivek Agnihotri is now focused on the release of his next project, The Bengal Files, the third installment in his Files trilogy after The Kashmir Files and The Tashkent Files.

The film, which stars Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, and others, explores the Direct Action Day and the 1946 Calcutta killings, and is set to release on September 5.