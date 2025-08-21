BIGG BOSS 19: Vahbiz Dorabjee and Siwet Tomar reportedly joining the show?

Bigg Boss Season 19, the highly anticipated reality series, is set to launch on August 24, and enthusiasm is growing day by day. With Salman Khan back as host, the fans are abuzz with questions regarding which stars will be joining the house this time.

Vahbiz Dorabjee Set to Enter the House

Famous TV actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, who gained fame for Pyaar Ki Ek Kahaani, has been approached for Bigg Boss 19 as per reports. Sources from the show at Times of India TV claimed that Vahbiz is seriously being thought about for season 19. Even though she was approached before, nothing happened. But now, talks are said to be in the advanced stage. Neither Vahbiz nor the producers of the show have agreed yet.

Siwet Tomar Won’t be a Part of the Season

Splitsvilla X5 contestant Siwet Tomar, having a huge fan base, was earlier considered joining the Bigg Boss house. However, now sources have agreed that he will not be seen in Season 19. The reason for his absence hasn’t been revealed.

Big Names Approached for Bigg Boss 19

A number of other celebrities and influencers have been contacted, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Sharad Malhotra, Mallika Sherawat, Tanushree Dutta, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mamta Kulkarni, Seedhe Maut, and Dhanashree Verma, among others.

New Theme: ‘Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar’

This season brings with it an interesting new theme — Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, where the contestants will be in charge, and Bigg Boss takes a backseat. The innovative twist guarantees high-voltage drama as well as strategic moves.

Bigg Boss 19 is already gearing up to be one of the most unpredictable seasons ever!