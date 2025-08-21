INTERNATIONAL STAR ALERT! Mike Tyson to spice up Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19?

Countdown is imminent! Bigg Boss Season 19 is gearing up to hit TV screens on August 24, and the buzz around the show has reached an unprecedented level. With Salman Khan returning as the host, the current season also awaits to bring new surprises, drama, and a mix of intriguing contestants.

Mike Tyson in Talks to Enter the Bigg Boss House

In a surprising turn of events, the show producers are reportedly in serious talks with boxing legend Mike Tyson to appear on the show. According to TOI TV, Tyson will come into the Bigg Boss house as a guest contestant for a duration of one week to 10 days sometime in October.

An insider from the production revealed that negotiations for Tyson’s fee and schedule have taken place. If settled, Tyson’s appearance would be a much-needed return to the show’s tradition of employing international celebrities, which has been missing in the recent seasons.

Why an International Star?

The source disclosed that having a global face like Mike Tyson as their guest is a well-thought-out attempt to enhance TRPs and international popularity. The earlier seasons didn’t boast of such a big overseas guest, and the producers are keen to regain the excitement with an overseas face.

Celebrity Line-Up: Who’s Been Approached

Some of the most well-known names from the entertainment sector have been said to be approached for Season 19. They include Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Dhanashree Verma, Sharad Malhotra, Shailesh Lodha, Meera Deosthale, Mallika Sherawat, Tanushree Dutta, Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and even Mamta Kulkarni, to mention but a few.

With hype building up ahead of the premiere, fans are eagerly awaiting the official lineup of contestants and what this season has to offer.