Ayushmann Khurrana: OTT is a massive wave but it is not the demise of Bollywood

“The arrival of OTT is not a demise of Bollywood, if we see the content on OTT platforms, it is similar to Bollywood. So, the content should be on the right platform and address the target audience. The consumer is on OTT platforms as it can be adjusted as per their comfort,” Indian film actor, Ayushmann Khurrana said here today.

He added, “When you are unconventional, you don’t have an option and you need to do something different with your character and the movie you choose. My father always supported me and pushed me to take these tough decisions. I can’t leave my staple genre, I am living until I am taking risks and that has always been my USP.”

Speaking at the second edition of the ‘Ideas of India’ Summit, actress Sara Ali Khan said, “Truth is important for me while taking up any stories but I want to take up a variety of films. I don’t care what people say about my personal beliefs and trolling me on social media but yes if my fans don’t like the work that affects me.”

The ABP Network’s ‘Ideas of India’ Summit 2023 was discussing the topic of “Mr. Original Changing Bollywood, One Film at a Time” & Representing the New Gen, Movies, and Stardom in the age of Social Media. The summit has brought together policymakers, cultural ambassadors, industry experts, celebrities, and business leaders to discuss the critical role of India during the global churn and changing dynamics.