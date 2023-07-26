scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his inspiration behind crossdresser role in ‘Dream Girl 2’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for choosing unconventional roles and scripts, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’ in which he plays the role of a cross dresser.

By Agency News Desk
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his inspiration behind crossdresser role in 'Dream Girl 2'
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his inspiration behind crossdresser role in 'Dream Girl 2'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for choosing unconventional roles and scripts, is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dream Girl 2’ in which he plays the role of a cross dresser.

The actor has revealed that to get the part correct, he sought inspiration from the likes of Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan and Govinda, all of whom have at one point taken up the role of a cross-dresser.

Portraying the role of a woman is no easy feat, and leading the way have been actors like Kamal Haasan in ‘Chachi 420’, Govinda in ‘Aunty No. 1’ and Aamir Khan in ‘Baazi’.

Talking about the same Ayushmann Khurra shared: “True disruptors of cinema are my cinematic inspirations and what Kamal Haasan sir did in ‘Chachi 420’, Aamir Khan sir did in ‘Baazi’ and Govinda sir did in ‘Aunty No. 1’ are truly defining moments for an actor. I was mesmerised and blown away, looking at how brilliant they are to pull off playing a woman on screen. It was mind-boggling, to say the least.”

He further mentioned: “So, for ‘Dream Girl’ and now ‘Dream Girl 2’, I would say that they have inspired me to even attempt to pull off a character who dresses up as a woman when stuck in a situation that leads to comedy of errors. My character of Pooja in ‘Dream Girl 2’ is an ode to these brilliant actors and the magic and entertainment they have provided to people in theatres.”

‘Dream Girl 2’ is the sequel to the actor’s 2019 release ‘Dream Girl’ which was a superhit.

“I hope people love my performance in ‘Dream Girl 2’. I have worked very hard to bring Pooja to audiences. I love to watch people smile when they come to watch a film, and I hope Dream Girl 2 delivers this to the maximum,” he added.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
FTC’s Lina Khan prepares huge lawsuit to ‘break up’ Amazon
'I hate playing positive characters on television,' says Karanvir Bohra
Entertainment Today

