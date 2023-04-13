Bloody Daddy: Shahid Kapoor looks intense in the first look poster

Shahid Kapoor shares the first look poster of the film and it is sure to get you all excited. In the first-look poster, Shahid is seen sporting a bloodied shirt and a scar on his nose. The caption on the poster reads ‘Shahid Kapoor is Bloody Daddy’.

As soon as the poster dropped on social media, likes and comments poured in from all sides. While one fan wrote, ‘Bloody sweet’, another one added, ‘Finally my wait is over, Shahid’s action film.’ A fan also commented, ‘So excited for this after seeing Farzi’. This is the first time that Shahid and Ali have come together for the film.