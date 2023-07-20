Boman Irani shares heartfelt birthday wishes for Naseeruddin Shah

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Actor Boman Irani, who is known for films like ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’, took to his Instagram on Thursday to send best wishes to veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah on the occasion of his birthday.

Boman’s thoughtful message highlighted the friendly bond he holds for the veteran actor. Their camaraderie and mutual admiration for each other’s craft have always been evident, and Boman’s heartfelt birthday greetings added another chapter to their endearing bond. Fans and followers alike were delighted to witness this display of camaraderie between two stalwarts of the Indian film industry.

Posting a video, Boman Irani wrote, “@naseeruddin49 told me that the wafer shop was the best acting school that I could have attended…….And I completely agree.”

The context behind Naseeruddin Shah’s statement is the wafer shop that refers to Boman’s family’s business which he himself ran the show for many years before cinema happened to him.

Boman’s mother often encouraged him to repeatedly watch movies at the Alexander Cinema — where he would go daily after school — to observe their cinematography and art. Following his polytechnic diploma course, he joined the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower where he worked as a waiter and in room service for two years. With a promotion, he became a waiter at the hotel’s rooftop French restaurant, Rendezvous.

These life experiences have enriched Boman as an actor and are the reason behind him being one of the most sought after supporting actors in the country whom the audience loves to watch.

On the work front, Boman Irani is all geared up for his next film ‘Dunki’ which is directed by his frequent collaborator Rajkumar Hirani. The film also features Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu in lead roles.

