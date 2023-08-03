scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Cardi B has her tampon string swinging at show

By Agency News Desk

Los Angeles, Aug 3 (IANS)  Rapper Cardi B might have had her tampon string swinging during her stage performance as one of her fans speculated her to be going commando and claiming to have noticed the loose string.

In a video making its rounds on Twitter, the ‘Please Me’ rapper could be seen moving her hips in circular motion as she put one of her hands on her lady part.

Filmed from a low angle, her yellow mini dress was believed to have failed to hide that she was wearing no underwear and exposed the disposable menstrual product she used, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The handler of the Twitter account sharing the video explained in the accompanying tweet, “Footage of Cardi being a great role model as a mother letting tampon string hang in front of the crowd as she dances in Las Vegas with no panties on”.

During her July 28 gig, Cardi entertained the crowd with some of her songs, including her 2018 hit “I Like It” as her final performance for the night. After delivering the track, the 30-year-old hip-hop artist reportedly shouted her name, turned around and angrily threw her microphone in the direction of a DJ booth.

Cardi’s flippant moment was documented in a video shared on TikTok by @kfen777. In it, the raptress could also be seen pointing at the disc jockey and saying a few words that could not be heard clearly. She then left the stage accompanied by a bodyguard. Meanwhile, the DJ appeared to be unbothered by the “WAP” spitter and kept playing her new collaboration with husband Offset, “Jealousy”.

The reason behind Cardi’s rage was still unclear, but the fan who filmed the incident assumed that Cardi got mad at the DJ for cutting her music. In the comments section of the post, the fan wrote, “DJ cut the track short on multiple songs! She was livid(as you can see) (a rolling on the floor laughing emoji).”

One day following the incident, Cardi allegedly threw her mic again. At an outdoor daytime party at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, July 29, she was reported to hurl her mic after one of the concertgoers tossed liquid from a cup at her onstage.

–IANS

dc/svn

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Taxing GST on deposits will wipe out 80% of online gaming industry
Next article
Premji Invest-backed SaaS startup Increff lays off 20% of employees
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Premji Invest-backed SaaS startup Increff lays off 20% of employees

Technology

Taxing GST on deposits will wipe out 80% of online gaming industry

Technology

China considers limiting kids’ phone use to 2 hrs/day

News

Dulquer Salmaan: I have so much love for Punjabi music

Technology

Apple Card’s savings account reaches over $10 bn in deposits

Sports

Women's World Cup: Australia, New Zealand delivering a great event, says FIFA chief Infantino

Sports

MotoGP 2023: Marc Marquez, Joan Mir back in saddle as riders return at British Grand Prix

Sports

UEFA Champions League: Maccabi Haifa crush Sheriff in qualifiers; Galatasaray, Dinamo Zagreb too advance

Technology

Musk to speak with Tim Cook about adjusting Apple tax

Sports

Global T20 Canada: Bowlers help Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights prevail in last league matches

Technology

Reddit back after 'major' outage

Technology

Government likely to come out with draft e-commerce policy soon

Sports

It would have to be serious for me to leave Barca: Pedri

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS director calls for debunking misconceptions on organ donation

Sports

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat return to India ahead of WFI polls

Sports

NorthEast United FC sign defender Asheer Akhtar

Sports

Joe Root, Steve Smith move closer to top of ICC Men's Test Player Rankings

Sports

Misbah, Inzamam and Hafeez appointed to PCB technical committee

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US