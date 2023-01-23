Check out Ranbir Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor in fun, fresh full of youth spirit

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM) seems to be the one to get romance back to the theatre, but 2023 style. The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s most awaited romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ was released at a mega event today and the reaction was ecstatic. The trailer was a breath of fresh air, with crackling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, stunning visuals, hilarious dialogues and a concept which is fun, unexpected and twisted as the title itself and yet totally relatable.

Stand-up king Anubhav Singh Bassi who makes his debut with the film took the mic to host the event, and he literally brought the house down with his witty one liners and set the stage up for the launch of the most entertaining trailer of the year.

When the Jhoothi Shradha Kapoor and the Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor joined the stage with director Luv Ranjan the anecdotes flowed, and it was visible that shoot of the film was as much fun as it looks on the screen. The trailer also gave a glimpse of the fantastic music in the film with the magic of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh coming together.

Audiences have waited for a long time for a genuine young rom-com film and TJMM surely has all the boxes checked. The trailer makes the anticipation for the film go a few notches higher. February the month of love seems to be a long wait as the film hits screens worldwide on the Holi, 8th March 2023.

Director Luv Ranjan who is known for his unique brand of films and is the flag bearer of contemporary romance said, “Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today’s world. The world and vibe of the film has been brought alive by the super talented pair of Shradha and Ranbir and my brilliant crew. I am hoping for audiences across all ages, young and young at heart to have a good time in the theatres while they relate to their own romance when they watch the film.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar.