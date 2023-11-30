Chef Hussain Shahzad adds twist with TIP Challenge in ‘MasterChef India’

The upcoming episode of the streaming cooking show ‘MasterChef India’ will see guest judge Chef Hussain Shahzad, adding a new dimension into the mystery box challenge. He will open the TIP Challenge to the home cooks. TIP stands for Time, Ingredient and Presentation.

The challenge involves a variety of ingredients concealed in the mystery box. Each homecook is assigned a specific time limit for dish preparation, ranging from 100 minutes to 55 minutes. During the episode, Chef Ranveer Brar unveils the ingredients one by one, putting the onus on the home cooks to make strategic choices.

However, there’s a catch, if a contestant selects any ingredients excluding the ones in their chosen mystery boxes, a corresponding amount of time gets deducted, intensifying the race against time.

Reflecting on the Time, Ingredient and Presentation Challenge, Chef Hussain Shahzad said: “Bringing the TIP Challenge to MasterChef India kitchen made for a memorable experience. It tested the contestants’ ability to think on their feet, manage time effectively and present a dish that truly stands out. The kitchen was energetic and loud. The dishes were truly remarkable in the short time span provided.”

Kriti Dhiman, who selected the mystery box with 90 minutes, shared her take on the challenge, saying, “Cooking under the pressure of time deduction was undoubtedly challenging. With the clock ticking, I had to balance time, ingredients and presentation. The challenge indeed put my abilities to test and adapted to a high-stakes kitchen environment.”

Suraj Thapa added, “Balancing time, choosing the right ingredients and ensuring the presentation meets the high standards of MasterChef India is no small feat. It was an experience that will stay with me throughout my culinary journey.”

‘MasterChef India’ streams on Sony LIV.