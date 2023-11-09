Chef Tejasvi Chandela's 'liquid to dessert challenge' tests home cooks' culinary skills on 'MasterChef India'

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the cooking streaming show ‘MasterChef India’ wil see Chef Tejasvi Chandela embracing the kitchen as a guest judge.

During the course of the episode, Tejasvi will serve a twist, she will put forth the ‘Liquid to Dessert Challenge’, pushing the contestants to their creative limits.

As a part of the challenge each home cook is handed a drink to taste. They have to infuse the essence of the drink they taste into a delectable dessert.

The twist for this challenge is that the pantry is sealed and the only ingredients they can use are the ones provided to them.

Embracing the challenge, Subhojit Sen is armed with the flavours of Kahwa, whereas Mohammed Aashiq channels the refreshing essence of Gazpacho.

On the other hand, Prachi Agarkar transforms the zest of Pani Puri into a delightful Pani Puri Sorbet, capturing the flavour of the popular street food.

Harish Closepet incorporates the soothing notes of Khus Sharbat into his creation whereas Nidhi Sharma faces the challenge of tasting Pina Colada for the first time.

Who will impress the judge with their creation is something to watch out for in the episode.

Reflecting on this innovative challenge, Chef Tejasvi Chandela said, “The Liquid to Dessert Challenge was a true test of the home cooks’ ability to balance flavours and creativity, all while retaining the taste of the drink of their choice. However, the challenge was not just about replicating flavours, it was also about capturing the essence of the chosen drink in a dessert. I was bowled over by the passion and dedication displayed by each contestant to rise to the occasion, creating such innovative dishes under pressure and with limited ingredients.”

Nidhi Sharma, who took on the daunting task of mirroring Pinacolada’s flavour in her dessert, commented, “Tasting Pina Colada for the first time was a challenge in itself. I was unsure if I could recreate its taste but I was determined to give it my best. It was incredibly rewarding to see that the flavours came out beautifully in my Pina Colada Panna Cotta. The Liquid to Dessert Challenge pushed me beyond my comfort zone and helped me add yet another feather to my cap.”

‘MasterChef India’ streams on Sony LIV.

