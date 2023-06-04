scorecardresearch
Chiranjeevi refutes rumours of cancer, blames media for irresponsible reporting

Chiranjeevi has refuted the reports of him suffering from cancer. The veteran actor recently took to his Twitter to clear the air as he issued a statement in Telugu language.

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi has refuted the reports of him suffering from cancer. The veteran actor recently took to his Twitter to clear the air as he issued a statement in Telugu language. He shared that he was not diagnosed with cancer but with non-cancerous polyps which were detected early and also removed.

The actor tweeted a long note as he shared, “A while ago I spoke about the need to raise awareness about cancer while inaugurating a cancer centre. I told you that cancer can be prevented if you undergo regular medical tests. I was alert and took a colonoscopy test. I said that non-cancerous polyps were detected and removed. I only said, ‘If I hadn’t done the test first, it would have turned out to be cancer’. That’s why everyone should take precautions and undergo medical tests/screening’, I only said.

The actor blamed a few media organisations for irresponsible reporting. He further mentioned, “But some media organisations did not understand this properly and started scrolling and web articles saying ‘I got cancer’ and ‘I survived due to treatment’. This has caused unnecessary confusion. Many well wishers are sending messages about my health. This clarification is for all of them. Also an appeal to such journalists. Don’t write nonsense without understanding the subject. Because of this, many people are scared and hurt.”

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen in ‘Waltair Veerayya’ and has ‘Bholaa Shankar’ in the pipeline. The movie will see Keerthy Suresh as his sister while Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen romancing the Telugu megastar.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
