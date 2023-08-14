Deepika Padukone’s comment on Shah Rukh Khan’s movie Jawan; Her comment leaves fan curious

The king khan Shah Rukh on Saturday dropped a surprise teaser clip of his upcoming romantic song chaleya featuring Nayanthara.

Sharing the video, he wrote, “The Love ofJawan. Romantic. Gentle Sweet. #Chaleya out on Monday! Anirudh you are magical. Farah as always love u. Arijit u make me sound like love, yet again. Shilpa u sound divine & Kumaar your poetry ‘bahut changi hai’ #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

As Shah Rukh dropped the clip on his handle, his co-star Deepika Padukone took to the comments section to turn cheerleader and amp up the excitement for the track. The actress reacted to SRK’s post saying “Soo Cool!”

While the actress may have been playing the supportive co-star, her comment has given rise to rumours that she will be seen in a special dance sequence in the film. Replying to the post, a fan wrote, “@deepikapadukone aapke saath koi song h SRK sir ka?”

Another asked, “Does Deepika have a song in Jawan?” HmmAnother reacted to the actress’ comment and teased, “Such SRK sir bahut hi jyda cool lag rhe hai.”