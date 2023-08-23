scorecardresearch
Dimple Kapadia watches Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 at the Mumbai theatre and ignores the paparazzi

Dimple Kapadia was spotted exiting the Gaiety Galaxy theater after watching Gadar 2 nearly two weeks after its release

By Pooja Tiwari
Dimple Kapadia watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2
Dimple Kapadia watches Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 pic courtesy fan club

Dimple Kapadia, the mother-in-law of Akshay Kumar, was spotted exiting the Gaiety Galaxy theater after watching Gadar 2 nearly two weeks after its release. She was earlier rumoured to be dating Sunny Deol. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzi account posted a video of Dimple exiting the Gaiety-Galaxy in Mumbai on Tuesday.

In the pictures and videos clicked by the paparazzi, Dimple wore an oversized white shirt, black pants, and a bucket hat. She wore sneakers and also carried a bag. As she exited the cinema hall the paparazzi surrounded her for photos. Dimple, however, ignored them and hurried inside her car. She also lifted her hand over her head when the paparazzi gathered near her.

Check out the video below.

20
