For Tsahi Halevi, Amir Boutrous, 'Akelli' was perfect opportunity for Bollywood debut

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Israeli actors Tsahi Halevi and Amir Boutrous, who are known for their work in the series ‘Fauda’, are set to make their foray in Bollywood alongside actress Nushrratt Bharuccha with the upcoming film ‘Akelli’.

The film has already created a lot of buzz with its teaser, which promises an emotional and thrilling cinematic journey. The addition of Tsahi and Amir to the cast adds another layer of intrigue to the film.

Sharing his excitement, Tsahi said: “It is a great opportunity to be a part of such a colourful world of Indian cinema. I’m super excited and was amazed with the script when I first heard it. It was truly nice working with the entire cast and crew in ‘Akelli’ and I’m sure it is going to be an impactful and unforgettable movie. “

Amir, equally thrilled about his Bollywood debut, shared: “I think ‘Akelli’ is just the right kind of film to make my debut in Indian films. It has a great storyline and the perfect message. It is also armed with the most amazing cast. I am super delighted to be a part of something this awesome. “

Sharing his experience of working with the two Israeli actors, the film’s director, Pranay Meshram shared: “Having Tsahi and Amir in the cast was a fantastic experience as it brought together two beautiful worlds of Indian and Israeli cinema industries. Working with these humble international actors felt great. All thanks to the producer Ninad Vaidya who successfully brought them on board, adding some amazing actors to our ‘Akelli’ team”.

‘Akelli’ is a film by Dashami Studioz, produced by Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, and Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah.

The film is set to release on August 18, 2023.

